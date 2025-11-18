Two Salman Khans At Da-Bangg Tour in Qatar

The Da-Bangg tour in Qatar had the audience in surprise when there were two Salman Khans on the stage. Fans whistled when such a moment took place. Actor Sunil Grover came on to the state dressed in black completely and hilariously mimicked Salman's swag and style. Sunil and Salman interacted with each other on the stage and fans immediately captured the moment and shared it on social media.

The event in Qatar was hosted by Maniesh Paul and during one section, he led Salman on the stage and asked him to identify who was coming from the other end. At that moment, Sunil Grover, who came on stage in black outfit which Salman wore, appeared and even walked like Salman, displaying the same swag and style. The duo spent a few seconds on the stage, drawing hilarious reaction from the audience. Then Salman's bodyguard Shera was seen drawing Sunil away from the stage, to which Salman giggled.

One of the fans sharing the video on Instagram said how the duplicate Salman looked more Salman than he ever did! "He is more Salman than actual Salman," read the comment.

Another said, “Epic moment! Sunil Grover too good yaar 🔥🔥.” A comment read, “Wait for that smile in the end from both😄From watching this on Kapil Sharma's Show to watching this scene for real!” Sunil had previously impersonated Salman in The Kapil Sharma Show.

Salman is working for Apoorva Lakhia's Battle of Galwan. He is portraying the character of an Army officer in the film, which also has Chitrangada Singh in a key role. The film revisits the 2020 Galwan Valley clash India and China. It will be released in 2026.