Triptii Dimri draws flak for ditching Jaipur event

Controversy has dogged bollywood beauty Triptii Dimri after she failed to turn up for an event in Jaipur, an act that has led FICCI FLO women entrepreneurs to call for a boycott. The actor was expected at a Nari Shakti on Monday evening at the grand ballroom of a standard hotel located on JLN Marg but her absence has left de organizers miffed.





The information that she would soon turn up for the event was given to her organizers. Triptii was paid close to ₹5.5 lakh for an appearance by one of the female entrepreneurs who was part of the organizing committee. She similarly added that they are contemplating suing Triptii for her absence and have called for a ban against her and her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video that is about to be released.





The anger displayed during the event is witnessed in the burning of the Triptii's posters and calls for boycotting of the actress. Posters related to the film also met with similar fate.





Triptii’s team, however, did not pick up calls from the media who were interested in gaining more information on how the actress was dealing with the state of affairs.





Triptii is on the promotional spree of an upcoming comedy film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which features Rajkummar Rao opposite Triptii. The story revolves around a ‘90s newly wedded couple who come into chaos when a video tape of them engaged in relations goes missing. In addition to Triptii and Rajkummar, the film boasts an impressive cast of Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Rakesh Bedi, Archana Puran Singh, Tiku Talsania, Mukesh Tiwari.