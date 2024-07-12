Tripti Dimri Remuneration for Bad Newz

Triptii Dimri, a Bollywood actress has become one of the breakout stars after her role in Animal. She had previously featured in some critically acclaimed films such as Qala And Bulbbul where she gained recognition because of her acting prowess. Triptii’s role as Zoya in Animal has been praised by both audiences and critics alike.On top of this, success with Animal catapulted Triptii into becoming one of today’s most sought-after actresses within the Bollywood industry. Several high profile deals have already been signed by her among them is sequel to the 2019 hit Good News. It will be called Bad Newz starring alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk respectively. Triptii Dimri who starred in Good News portrays Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani.Her fame exploded after Animal on social media with Instagram followers nearly tripling from 1.8 million to an impressive 5.2 million people following her account. Her rise in fandom is an evidence of her burgeoning popularity and the impact of her performances. What are Triptii Dimri’s prices for future projects? Since the success of Animal, she has increased it though. She got Rs 40 lakhs for starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film. However, insiders have it that her pay has now doubled. For movies Bad Newz and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which will be released soon, Triptii is demanding between Rs 80 lakh to 1 crore according to sources.Triptii Dimri's journey from critically acclaimed performances to mainstream success is a testament to her talent and hard work. Her numerous fans await eagerly when she will appear on the big screen next as she continues to take up interesting new projects.