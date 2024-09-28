Tripti Dimri Joins Madhuri Dixit in a New Period Drama Film





Tripti Dimri is stealing the limelight in the industry with her stunning project selection. Her recent venture, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been in the news for its over the top promotions.Exciting news, the Animal actress has now gone ahead to sign up for a new film with Madhuri Dixit. This historical drama that is headed by him features Vikram malhotra who worked on Jalsa and tumhari sulu will be a great project.In a detailed storyline, Madhuri Dixit is likely to play the mother of Tripti in the movie as indicated by reports. The film is expected to start filming at the end of this year with a target release date pegged at summer of year twenty twenty five. Keep watching this space for more news on Tripti Dimri and the upcoming exciting project.