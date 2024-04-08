Tollywood actress Srijita Ghosh Makes Bollywood Debut in Love Dobaara

South Indian actress Srijita Ghosh who was seen in South Indian movies is all set to mark her debut in Hindi. Her south movies include Kannada movie 'Usire usire' Kichha Sudeep, 'Adhiparvam' with Lakshmi Manchu and Katha Venuka Katha with Viswant Dudumpudi in Telugu. She will also be seen in Nature, an upcoming Telugu film with Priyadarshi on Amazon prime Video.

Srijitha is will be seen in the highly anticipated Hindi film 'Love Dobaara,' directed by Kamal K Thakur. Ghosh will play the leading lady opposite Vijay Raj, who will be seen in a key role.

Expressing her excitement about her Bollywood debut, she says, "I feel really blessed to work in multiple industries. As an actor, I always love to accept challenges."

Hailing from Kolkata, Srijita is a trained classical dancer who earned a Bachelor's degree in science before entering showbiz. The actress is a familiar face to the Telugu audience, thanks to her Tollwood stint, joining the club of rising actors to look out for.

Talking about Bollywood directors on her wishlist, Srijitha names Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Imtiaz Ali, Shoojit Sircar and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

What makes her pick a role, "The characters should excite me to perform. Something which is relatable may be to our daily lives, socially relevant or historical, biographical. I am game for anything that would excite me as an actor."

