Throwback Photo of Pooja Bhatt Goes Viral as Fans Marvel at Her Uncanny Resemblance to Alia Bhatt

An old picture of Pooja Bhatt from the early 1990s has surfaced on the internet and has left everyone nostalgic, yet confused. The pic shared recently on Reddit shows a young Pooja wearing a pink swimsuit standing elegantly by the waterbody and looking away from the camera. Going by the pic, fans were shocked; many of them were convinced that they were looking at Alia Bhatt. It was so similar that the picture instantly became viral across social media sites.

The striking family resemblance with, “Bhatt genes run strong! Also, how stunning does Pooja Bhatt look?” In complete agreement, fans loaded the comments section with praise, drawing comparisons and cracking jokes about the Bhatt family. What most nailed the resemblance, however, was exactly how Pooja, when young, resembled Alia's features-expression, jawline, and even the natural elegance she carried. Several users were astonished to note how time seemed to fold in upon itself, making the sisters seem like mirror images from different decades. Comments like "Same same but different" and "This could easily pass as an Alia photoshoot" dominated the thread Others were struck by Pooja's timeless beauty and charisma, with one person writing, "Pooja in her prime was something else," while another added, "She was absolutely gorgeous-no wonder the resemblance is so strong." The viral moment brought back fans' memories of Pooja Bhatt's early glamour-filled years and highlighted the familiar bond running through this family. While Pooja was a major star of the 90s known for her bold roles, unconventional films, and striking screen presence, Alia has emerged to be one of the most celebrated actresses of the current generation. Seeing them reflected in each other through this photograph created an interesting overlap of eras in Bollywood fandom. The conversation also drew comparisons about their careers. Fans noted how the sisters, from different cinematic eras, are chosen for their confidence and versatility, which become defining features of their performances. Pooja, in films such as Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, and Zakhm, was appreciated for her fearless choices and emotive roles.

Alia is celebrated for striking a balance between commercial blockbusters and critically acclaimed films, proving her range with projects such as Highway, Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Dear Zindagi. The resurfaced photo was a shared moment of appreciation, both for Pooja's youthful charm and for the staying power of the Bhatt family in Hindi cinema. It is also that rare visual treat that brings together, in a single frame, Bollywood's past and present generations. What started as a casual Reddit post became the trending topic of giving fans something to smile about: a reminder that while time moves on, some resemblances and some icons remain timeless.

