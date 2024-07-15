This Is a Dream Come True, Feels Unreal, Says Auroshikha Dey

Q) How does it feel to be part of a film that has received international recognition at Cannes?

I was initially stunned, but now I feel ecstatic and honoured. Sharing it with a worldwide audience on a prestigious platform is both exciting and humbling. This is a dream come true, and it still feels unreal.

Q) Share some insights into your character’s development and preparation process for this film.

Bojanov’s meticulous character outline provided clarity for ‘Durwa’. I dedicated my effort to understanding and embodying the role through workshops. Makeup, costumes, and preparation allowed me to fully inhabit Durwa.

Q) What did you learn from working with renowned director Konstantin Bojanov, and how did his direction influence your performance?

Bojanov’s brilliant script and clear character vision provided invaluable clarity. His calm, approachable demeanour allowed exploration, while his priority was capturing the perfect performance.

Q) What drew you to this project, and how did you connect with the narrative’s exploration of complex human emotions and relationships?

Director Konstantin Bojanov’s clarity and vision helped me grasp the challenging, unconventional role of ‘Durwa’ holistically. I worked diligently to strike the right tone, navigating Durwa’s complexities while embracing her confrontational spirit and vulnerability.

Q) How did your education at FTII shape your acting skills and approach to your craft?

My FTII training has helped me become a more versatile and informed performer. I seek out good scripts, as the role and story are inextricable. For each role, I ensure my body language and gait align with the character, becoming what I play.

Q) What does Anasuya Sengupta’s historic Best Actress win at Cannes mean for the Indian film community?

It’s a proud moment for Indian cinema. This achievement highlights the need for more women-centric films that bring marginalised perspectives to the forefront. The Shameless stands out as a milestone in my body of work. Showcasing the film at Cannes was an honour, reaffirming my confidence as an actor. This global platform has opened doors to meaningful connections, and I’m eager to leverage this success for future collaborations on thought-provoking characters.