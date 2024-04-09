This has been a journey of so much learning: Prachi Desai

The recently-launched trailer of the thriller Silence 2 – The Night Owl Bar Shoot Out, starring Prachi Desai and Manoj Bajpayee, keeps you on the edge of the seat. Prachi talks to DC about a wide range of topics:

Transitioning from TV to films/OTT

I feel so grateful that I’m able to do so much still. I have an amazing equation with these platforms and the team. We go back in time and remember that we did TV together and are now doing OTT together. It’s very special.

Working with Ekta Kapoor

Working with Ekta was incredible. As a 17-year-old, I never imagined being part of these shows. I owe it all to her. I wasn’t trained then, but improved over time. Being on set, learning from Ram (Kapoor) and Baa, was invaluable.

Silence 2 –The Night Owl Bar Shoot Out’

Silence 1 was very special for us. When you plan sequels, you wonder what more to give the audience. With Silence 2 there is so much happening, it’s not just one murder.

Support system

Auditioning for my first TV show in Mumbai was a big step. With my sister and mom’s unwavering support, I made the journey from Pune. Their belief in me, especially my mom’s, gave me the confidence to pursue my dreams. Without her backing, I wouldn’t be where I am today in the film industry.

Handling rejections

I tried everything — ice cream, tears, isolation. Friends’ support got me through rejection. It clarified my passion for acting, making it easier to persevere.

Friends in the industry

I share a strong bond with directors and co-stars. After a film, we part ways, which is tough. Each project becomes special, but we learn to move on, forming new connections.

