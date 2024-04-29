The power behind the star

In the whirlwind that’s showbiz, where perception reigns supreme, Parineeti Chopra blames her “poor PR skills” for not being able to get the best of offers. She says her career really didn’t take off despite being talented. Her life probably lacks a Pooja Dadlani, the strategic genius behind Shah Rukh Khan’s illustrious career for over a decade. Pooja isn’t just a manager; she’s the unseen force driving the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ to new heights. With an impressive 11-year tenure, her partnership with SRK is a symphony of professional acumen, personal warmth and unwavering dedication.

Her influence extends far beyond traditional management duties, encompassing oversight of SRK’s diverse business ventures, from Red Chillies Entertainment to the IPL’s Kolkata Knight Riders.

Yet, it’s her genuine bond with the Khan family that truly shines, particularly evident during the turbulent times of Aryan Khan’s legal challenges in 2021. In Bollywood, star managers are the maestros of image-building, sculpting celebrities into marketable brands.

As Karan Johar once said, “Now films have moved to digital, silence has moved to PR. A simple, strategic, vanilla release has become a huge marketing campaign.”

Today, a significant portion of a star’s income stems from non-film avenues, with brand endorsements and other ventures driving the bulk of earnings. Anjula Acharia, for instance, not only manages Priyanka Chopra’s cinematic journey but also oversees her investments, ensuring a diverse revenue stream from brands like Max Factor, Crocs, Bumble and Bulgari.

It’s not just about securing roles; it’s about strategic partnerships and investments. Kiara Advani herself remarked on a TV interview, “I always told my manager that I would like to work in Dharma Productions... and they should try and pitch the idea with them.” Today, Kiara is part of Dharma.

The role of celebrity managers has evolved from mere gatekeepers to influential strategists, shaping the very fabric of stardom in the 21st Century.

We spoke to a few stars to understand the role of their PR/star managers in navigating the complex terrain of celebrity image and publicity.











