Tapsee's Bridal Entry is Pure inspiration

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who has been doing absolutely amazing, amazing Films in the last few years and is a star heroine, has been in a relationship with Mathias Boe. They have been in love with each other for quite some time now, and Tapsee always made sure that her relationship is private and away from the media. Though there are multiple instances, Manab spoke about her love life. She always made sure that nothing much is revealed about her personal life.





As per the latest update, the Actress got married in the beginning of March in Udaipur and the wedding, her close friends, family, and very few people from the film industry.





Do Taapsee has not shared any pictures from her wedding? A video of the Actress walking down the aisle to tie the knot has been going viral on social media since yesterday. In this video, we can see Taapsee grooving to a song, wearing a salwar Kami just like any other Punjabi Bahu and dancing to the stage to the love of her life. And also, it is very much visible in the video that there were hardly any audience at the wedding as she chose to keep it very private. But somehow this video has revealed a lot of things and made it very clear that Tapsee is finally married.