Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a gift to today's youth of India: Anand Pandit

With the trailer of the movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' receiving an overwhelming response, Anand Pandit, the producer of the biopic based on the life and times of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, stated that history will be rewritten once the film hits the screens on March 22. The veteran producer, who is financing the film under the banner of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, expressed that he was highly inspired by Savarkar and had always cherished the idea of making a film based on him.“I believe he is one of the greatest nationalists that the country has produced. After reading more about him and understanding his life, I found deep inspiration in his remarkable story. Crafting a film about him has been a long-cherished dream, and 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is the realization of that aspiration,” says Pandit.Pandit, who is closely associated with the BJP, believes that the movie, directed by actor Randeep Hooda, will be a befitting tribute to Savarkar. “He played a pivotal role during the struggle for Independence. The movie will reveal the true narrative of Savarkar, offering people an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of his contributions and importance in India’s history. By portraying his story through film, we are also planning to free him from the confines of misperceptions," he adds.Pandit also praised Randeep Hooda’s dedication to the successful portrayal of Savarkar and the hard work and efforts he poured in, including the physical transformation. Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial play other major roles in this film, which will be released worldwide in Hindi and Marathi languages.Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Yogesh Rahar, and Randeep Hooda, 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty.