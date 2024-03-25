Swatantra Veer Savarkar Mints Gold at Box Office

Randeep Hooda's directorial venture, "Swatantra Veer Savarkar," continues its triumphant journey at the box office. According to the latest reports from Sacnilk.com, the film has amassed a commendable ₹6 crore in India within just three days of its release. Telling the compelling story of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the movie has struck a chord with audiences across the nation.India Box Office Collection BreakdownThe film, which hit theaters on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi, witnessed a stellar opening, raking in ₹1.05 crore on its debut day, with Hindi and Marathi versions contributing ₹1.04 crore and ₹1 lakh respectively. The momentum continued on the second day, with earnings soaring to ₹2.25 crore, solely from the Hindi version. Now, on its third day, early estimates suggest a whopping ₹2.60 crore nett collection in India, bringing the total to a commendable ₹5.90 crore.A Cinematic Tribute"Swatantra Veer Savarkar" not only sees Randeep Hooda at the helm as the director but also features him in a pivotal role. Alongside Hooda, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast including Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial. Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar, with co-producers Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty, the movie offers a cinematic portrayal of the remarkable journey of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, fondly known as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, during India's fight for independence.Special Screenings and Candid ConversationsThe film's impact has even reached the corridors of power, with Union Minister Piyush Goyal attending a special screening in Mumbai. In a candid interview with ANI, Randeep Hooda shed light on his decision to take on the project, emphasizing his commitment to presenting an accurate portrayal of Savarkar's life. Despite challenges, Hooda's dedication to the role shines through, evident in his transformative performance and the film's resounding success at the box office.As "Swatantra Veer Savarkar" continues to captivate audiences nationwide, its journey promises to inspire and educate viewers about one of India's most influential figures in the struggle for independence.