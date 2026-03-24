Rajinikanth Praises Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

New Delhi : Superstar Rajinikanth said Aditya Dhar's latest directorial "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" is a "must-watch film".The film released on March 19 and has already crossed the mark of Rs 700 crore at the global box office. Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film is a sequel to Dhar's 2025 release "Dhurandhar", which went on to earn over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office.

Rajinikanth shared a post on his X handle on Monday. "What a film … #Dhurandhar2‌ !!! Aditya Dhar box office -ka baap !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every Indian. Jai hind," he wrote.

Dhar expressed his gratitude to the superstar and said Rajinikanth's words for his film made it the "biggest superstar moment" for him.

"Sir, we've all grown up measuring 'entertainment' with just one benchmark, YOU. Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that's pure magic," Dhar wrote in response to the actor.

"So for you to call 'Dhurandhar 2' a 'must watch' feels like the biggest 'superstar' moment of my life. It feels like a blessing from the very person who taught us all to dream bigger. Grateful beyond words, Sir. This one is going straight to the heart.

Jai Hind," he added.

Actors R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi are reprising their roles in the latest film.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, "Dhurandhar" revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative.

"Dhurandhar: The Revenge" is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.