Suhana Khan's next with Abhishek Bachchan

After a successful year with hit movies like Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki during 2023, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will soon start working on his next movie titled King. The film is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and features his daughter Suhana Khan which has been one of the most awaited collaborations.

Word around is that Abhishek Bachchan will be cast as the film’s villain. This will mark the third collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan – they had earlier teamed up for Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Happy New Year. Although this information has been doing rounds on social media platforms no official confirmation has come from either the actors or filmmakers.

Legendary actor, father of Abhishek Bachchan (Abhishek), Amitabh Bachchan dropped a hint in his recent X post. Retweeting about the film, Big B expressed excitement and support, saying, "all the best Abhishek .. It is TIME !!!"

The film King will commence its shooting by October or November this year. The awaited 2025 release of the movie with fans eagerly waiting for more updates and official confirmations.

King is one of those Bollywood projects that has generated a lot of buzz in recent times owing to its heavyweight cast and an interesting plot. This thrilling venture has had fans at the edge of their seat waiting for each new detail.