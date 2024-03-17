Must Visit Scenic Places Where Bollywood Movies Were Shot

Bollywood movies have time and again given us some of the most striking locations that should be in your bucket list for a trip very soon.



1. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan



The action packed movie starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff has been shot in the amazing picturesque of Jordan, Petra, Wadi Rum,Abu Dhabi. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is all set to release on Eid 2024



2. Bajirao Mastani







3. Dil Chahta Hain:

Shot in the impressive locations in Jaipur and is a must visit next time you are in the pink city.

Depicting the charm of Goa Dil Chahta has actually made many youngsters visit Goa for real. Those Goa forts and beaches are to die for in the movie.



4. Jab Tak Hain Jaan



Shot in the mesmerizing Kashmir Valley offers breathtaking scenery . The movie has been widely shot in Kashmir and shows the beauty for real.



5. Yeh Jaawani Hain Deewani



Yeh Jawani hain Deewani captivating sunset scene is still our favourite. The striking location in Udaipur also shows some of the jaw dropping historical locations Kumbalgarh and Chittorgarh.



6. Piku



Piku shows the beauty of Kolkata. The impactful heritage places, the beauty of North Kolkata gets vividly captured in the movie.



7. Wake up Sid



Capturing Mumbai's Queen's necklace Marine Drive Wake up Sid actually shows Mumbai in a beautiful lens.



