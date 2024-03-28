Sticking to one genre would bore me: Akshay

The Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is due for release. Interacting with the press at the trailer launch, Akshay also touched on how his approach to doing stunt scenes has changed.

“This is one film for which we all have done lots of hard work, and we hope it pays off. We are keeping our fingers crossed that this film does well at the B.O and will bring good luck to all of us,” the actor said.

Talking of how he chooses projects, Akshay said, I don’t stick to one genre. I jump from one genre to another, whether it is successful or not. I have always done this from the beginning of my career. I do films based on different issues and genres — something that is social, something that is good, something in comedy, also action.

Just because people say, ‘Sir, aaj kal comedy and action bohut chal raha hai’, it doesn’t mean I should only do action. I start getting bored if I do one genre only.”

Referring to the diversity of his films, the actor mentioned Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Airlift and Rustom. “Sometimes the film is successful, sometimes it’s not. There was a time when I had 16 flops at a stretch in my career. But I stood there and kept on doing my work, and I’ll still do that,” he asserted.

Asked how he had changed in his acting, Akshay talked of the crazy stunts he had done when he was younger.

“I had to catch a running plane, stand on top of it and then jump to a hot-air balloon,” he said, recalling the biggest action scene he had done. “I think woh uss waqt paagalpan tha (it was madness). I was crazy to do something like that. I thank God I was safe because the chances were 70:30 — 70% chance that I wouldn’t survive.

It was that difficult, Now I have become a bit samajhdaar (sane), I think ten times before attempting something like this. I have to preserve myself. And thank God, now a lot of things have become safer. Earlier, if we were jumping from a chopper, there wouldn’t be mattresses below, we would just jump on the ground and break our knees or something.

Now, safety has become the main concern; there is insurance too. My focus at the moment is to preserve myself and keep myself healthy.”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ronit Roy, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha, will lock horns with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan.

Meanwhile, fans are disappointed by the trailer, saying that it has revealed the whole story.