Guess the price of Aryan Khan’s House in Delhi

Bollywood
Bhavana Sharma
30 July 2024 11:42 AM GMT
Aryan Khan, son of SRK, a legend in Bollywood has been making headlines due to his amazing career moves. In recent times, Aryan Khan purchased a house worth INR 370 million ($5.3 million) in the plush Panchsheel Park area of South Delhi.

Looking at the finer details, Aryan acquired two floors in this prestigious area. This deal is particularly remarkable because it was family property and Gauri Khan (Aryan’s mother) used to stay there during her days in Delhi. It is worth noting that the ground floor and basement are already owned by Gauri Khan. By doing so he added two more floors to what belongs to their family.

Apart from real estate business ventures even Aryan khan looks set for a successful showbiz career too. He will make his debut with a web series “Stardom” that also stars Bobby Deol.

This goes on to prove that Aryan Khan’s accomplishments speak volumes of his growing success story thus carving out an independent niche for himself both as an actor and entrepreneur within the corporate world of entertainment industry today.


