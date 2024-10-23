Sreeleela gearing up for Bollywood debut?

After reigning actresses like Rashmika Mandanna, Sai Pallavi, and Keerthy Suresh, it is now the turn of Sreeleela to step into Bollywood. She would be wooing Bollywood hero Varun Dhawan in the wholesome entertainer. "Sreeleela who is pretty and talented has agreed to do the project in principle and other things are being discussed, "says a source.





After making waves in Tollywood with films like ‘Dhamaka’ and ‘Guntur Kaaram’ she was trying her luck in Kollywood. "She has agreed to work with Tamil star Siva Karthikeyan and also her role is quite interesting. Earlier, she had declined a special song with superstar Vijay in ‘G.O.A.T’ as she was looking for meaty roles to make a mark in Kollywood,” he points out.

Coming back to Bollywood, she would be matching dance steps with ace dancer and actor Varun Dhawan. "It would be directed by Varun's father and veteran filmmaker David Dhawan. If everything goes well, Sreeleela will make a splash in Bollywood as well, riding on her exceptional dancing and acting prowess. The film is expected to begin in December, he concludes.



In Tollywood, she shared screen space with young heroes like Ram Pothineni, Nithin, and Vaishav Tej, but her films with Ravi Teja and Mahesh Babu made some noise and got her good recognition among Telugu viewers.