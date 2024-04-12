South Audience will now discover Marathi icon Jaywant Dalvi's brilliance: says Gulki Joshi

Pleased that the classic play has now been translated into Kannada and Telugu for audiences in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Gulki says, "I am glad the audiences in the South will now discover Marathi icon Jaywant Dalvi's brilliance. The nuances in 'Kalachakra' will resonate not just with them but with audiences everywhere, because the issues this story raises are universal. The generational conflicts are the same everywhere and the way we look at them is also the same."

She believes the themes of complex human relationships, individual autonomy, and the delicate balance between independence and interdependence within a family unit will unfailingly connect with anyone who watches 'Kaalchakra'.

As an actor Gulki has a special bond with theatre and says, "As an actor, my journey has been fantastic. I began with theatre and then moved on to television and other platforms. Theatre as a performing art is much tougher than any other medium because you don't get a retake. Also, your voice and your expressions should make an impact on the person even in the last row and it's a lot more energy consuming. Most importantly, the instant reaction that you get from the live audience is addictive. It's literally like a drug."

As a devoted theatre exponent, Gulki is happy that translations and technology are helping plays to breach the language barrier and says, "Theatre is the oldest form of mass communication. It speaks a universal language but Zee Theatre's translated teleplays are a beautiful step forward as they bring classic stories like 'Kaalchakra' to a diverse range of audiences."



Directed by Om Katare for stage and filmed by Ishan Trivedi, 'Kaalchakra' also stars Om Katare, Paromita Chatterjee, Parvin Dabas, Chandana Sharma, Anand Goradiya, Sandeep Dhabale and Ashok Sharma. Watch it on 14th April on Airtel Spotlight, Dish TV Rangmanch Active and D2H Rangmanch Active.

