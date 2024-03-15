A Biopic Chronicling the Legacy of Iconic Actress Madhubala

To join hands with Brewing Thoughts Pvt. Ltd and Madhubala Ventures to pay tribute to her extraordinary lifeMumbai, India, 14th March, 2024: Sony Pictures International Productions, India, announced today a new endeavor, an enthralling biographical film dedicated to the illustrious icon of Indian cinema, ‘Madhubala’. This eagerly awaited undertaking is poised to pay a heartfelt tribute to Madhubala's extraordinary life and her indelible influence on the realm of Indian cinema. The studio has signed Jasmeet K Reen, who impressed audiences and critics alike with her debut feature film ‘Darlings’ starring Alia Bhatt.Affectionately dubbed the 'Venus of Indian Cinema,' Madhubala endeared herself to millions through her timeless elegance, exceptional artistry, and captivating screen charisma. The studio is developing the cinematic journey and will illuminate her unparalleled talent, a profound influence on the cinematic landscape, and the challenges she confronted as a woman navigating the complexities of the entertainment industry during her era.The team is dedicated to capturing Madhubala's essence authentically, approaching the task with profound sincerity and respect for her legacy.The film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Brewing Thoughts Pvt. Ltd. (Prashant Singh and Madhurya Vinay) with whom the studio has already started working on India’s biggest superhero trilogy, ‘Shaktimaan’. Madhubala’s sister Madhur Brij Bhushan and Mr. Arvind Kumar Malviya ( Madhubala Ventures) are co-producers on the film.The search for the perfect actress to embody the elegance, charm, and exceptional talent that defined Madhubala's legendary aura is currently in progress for the biographical film.Renowned for its history of successful cinematic ventures, the studio is committed to multiple theatrical releases in India. This year, the studio is gearing up for the release of ‘Amaran’, a Tamil film, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi.About Sony Pictures International ProductionsSony Pictures International Productions is the local-language production arm of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group that releases over 30 films annually across 12 territories around the world.