Sonu Sood's Conversation with specially-abled fan from Jharkhand viral

Actor- philanthropist Sonu Sood, who has earned respect and love of the audience for his philanthropic work, won hearts of the audience all over again with his sweet gesture for a specially-abled fan, who came to meet him all the way from Jharkhand. In a video, which is posted on Sood's Instagram account, the actor is seen having a heartfelt conversation with the fan, who arrived in Mumbai on a bike. What grabs attention is also the slogans written on the fan's bike. On the front of the bike, the fan wrote that Sonu Sood is a Messiah for specially-abled people, while on the other side, one could read a slogan that called Sood one in a million personality.





Sharing the video, Sood wrote, "Thankful, Grateful, Blessed". His fans also showered the comment section with compliments. "No one has a heart like Sonu Sood," a comment read, while a fan mentioned, "He rules everyone's heart."







Sood is currently gearing up for his directorial venture ‘Fateh’, a cyber-crime action thriller, where he will be seen performing high-octane action sequences that promise to take the level of Indian actioner a notch up. The actor had previously shared that the film took three years to be completed and it is something that India will be proud of. He also promised to deliver a Hollywood-like actioner. The film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead, is co-produced by Zee Studios and Sood's production company Shakti Sagar Productions.

