Sonu Sood crowdfunded world’s most expensive injection worth Rs 17 cr to save an infant's life

Actor-humanitarian Sonu Sood emerged as a messiah all over again, and this time, for an infant. The actor-philanthropist raised Rs 17 crore for the world's most expensive injection that saved the life of a 22-month-old infant, who was battling with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 2 in Jaipur. The campaign garnered widespread support from all sectors of society, and raised an impressive ₹9 crore within three months.





Sood, who has previously supported similar causes and saved around 9 lives so far, dedicated himself tirelessly to this campaign. Thanks to Sonu Sood's relentless efforts and the overwhelming support from people across the country, the campaign successfully amassed the required amount within a remarkably short span of time and saved a life. Sood’s selfless act once again underscored his unwavering commitment to serving humanity, and proved why he's hailed as the National hero.





On the work front, Sood is gearing up for his directorial debut ‘Fateh,’ which is currently under post-production. Shot across multiple global locations, the film stars Sood with Jacqueline Fernandez. Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, the film is scheduled to release this year.