Sonu Sood achieves another feat, wins ‘Humanitarian of the year’ award

Sonu Sood has garnered immense recognition for his philanthropic work. His relentless efforts to assist those in need have made him a household name, establishing him as hero of the masses. Recently, Sood's contribution towards the needy got recognised at an event where he was honoured with the 'Humanitarian of the Year' award, a title that perfectly reflects the respect he has earned from people worldwide.





During and post the Covid-19 pandemic, Sood became a beacon of hope, helping countless individuals by addressing their issues and providing essential support. The actor was recently named the brand ambassador for Thailand, further solidifying his global reputation as a goodwill ambassador.





On the theatrical front, Sonu Sood is all set to make his directorial debut with the action-packed cybercrime thriller 'Fateh', which is slated for release on January 10 next year. The film, produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, features a stellar cast, including Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez, and promises to deliver a Hollywood-level cinematic experience.