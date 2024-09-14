Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been making waves on social media with updates on their food experiences during their honeymoon in various parts of the world. The couple interacted with the media as they cooked up their favourite dishes inspired by their travels, under the aegis of booking.com, a global leader in connecting travellers.

Read on for details:

“We love travelling,” said Sonakshi. “There’s no better way to gain experience. For us it’s very important, wherever we go, to gain local experience. Food is an integral part of travel for us. I thought I was a foodie but I married someone who is a bigger foodie than I am. We are prodigious travel buddies as well.”

“We complement each other, we are friends and now a couple. Travelling for us is an adventure and relaxation,” added Zaheer. “I like to live like the locals wherever we may be holidaying. So, I like to try the local cuisine.”

Sonakshi shared her love for taking long walks when on holiday. “I can’t walk out here freely. But in the outside world, I walk a lot and stumble upon something which is different. It's a lot of fun to be one with the place.”

Reaching back into her memory, she said, “As I was growing up, we would travel to Bihar where my grandmother lived and she would make Litti Chokha. That was my favourite food. I really crave my Dadi’s food. I also love to eat sattu ka paratha. I decided to make Litti Chokha for the Masterclass here. I am sure my mother will be the happiest person, watching me cook.”

Underlining Sonakshi’s love for Indian cuisine, Zaheer said, “Wherever we are holidaying, we need to have one Indian meal. My wife loves Indian cuisine. I remember, while we were in London, we took a two-hour journey by train as we were craving good Indian food. I took her to a lovely restaurant in Brighton. We relished a thali there.”

Zaheer also shared a sweet titbit about his life with his new wife — Sonakshi has 3 a.m. food cravings!

“If I forget to keep some food out, I’m like stranded. I have to go from street to street like a lawaaris to get some food for her!” he said with a smile.

Having demonstrated how to make Litti Chokha, Sonakshi had a couple goal to share.

“I’m already in Zaheer’s heart, but having started my cooking journey today, I will surely make his favourite dishes, as we all know that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach!” she laughed.



