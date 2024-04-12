Monkey Man: Sobhita Dhulipala tops IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities List

On this week's IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list, Sobhita Dhulipala secures the top position as she makes her Hollywood debut with Dev Patel in Monkey Man. Her co-actor Sikandar Kher holds the 26th Position.Prithviraj Sukumaran, who recently portrayed Najib, an Indian migrant worker forced into slavery in Saudi Arabia, in The Goat Life, is ranked 10th, while the movie's director Blessy holds the 25th position. Rashmika Mandanna, who recently celebrated her 28th birthday, holds the 2nd position in the top rankings.

The cast of Crew has also dominated the top 10 rankings this week. The leading trio of Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, and Tabu gained the 4th, 5th, and 6th spots respectively. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in the 3rd position, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan are placed in the 7th, 11th, 12th and 13th positions respectively on this week’s rankings.

The Popular Indian Celebrities feature, available exclusively on the IMDb app for Android and iOS, highlights the top trending Indian entertainers and filmmakers each week. This is based on more than 200 million monthly visits to IMDb worldwide. Entertainment fans can see who is trending every week, follow their favorite entertainers, and discover new breakout talent.