Sidharth Malhotra thinks this tennis star can be a great Bollywood star

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani recently attended the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2024 in London. While watching “Shershaah,” a candid moment was shared by the celebrity couple at the sidelines of the match. A recording showing their interaction was uploaded on the Instagram page of Wimbledon.





The video inquired from Sidharth which tennis player he thinks can be a successful Bollywood star. “Historically, Andre Agassi was the epitome of a rockstar who could easily become an actor. He would suit it as well. Also, Roger Federer with his intense look and character can be a good actor,” he further claimed. He also added that “Both athletes and actors have distinct personalities that would make them great in Bollywood, especially by Bollywood songs.”

Sidharth recently introduced Kiara Advani to tennis whose photos she shared from the event.





One photo had Sidharth holding an umbrella whereas others were happy moments and famous Wimbledon strawberries and cream. Kiara’s caption said it all, “I must say I took up Tennis recently by my husband and this has been the best experience ever! @wimbledon live, Centre Court strawberries and cream and a fabulous game – It doesn’t get better!” Her co-star of Kabir Singh Shahid Kapoor commented “Don’t miss out on strawberries and cream. The best!”





On his Instagram account too, Sidharth shared a series of images including one where he is seen eating tasty breakfast. His caption read, “A day to remember! Witnessed great tennis & sportsmanship at #Wimbledon2024 with my partner in crime @kiaraaliaadvani Watching @wimbledon’s energy live from Centre Court was surreal & special! Thoroughly enjoyed the sport & culture.”





Kiara Advani was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha while her co-actor Siddharth Malhotra made his web debut with Rohit Shetty’s show Indian Police Force alongside acting in Yodha where Disha Patani is also performing.

