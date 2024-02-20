Shruti Haasan’s performance at VH1 SuperSonic was all things awesome

Shruti's new single in collaboration with SickFlip had the audience vibing to the music and despite not knowing the lyrics they were quick to catch on and sing along. A video circulating on social media shows Shruti enjoying the stage as she always does with her electrifying performance.

Last year while performing at the Northeast Festival Shruti has performed original track Wash Me Away and had wowed the audience. She also spoke about her experiences of writing these songs. Shruti is truly a multitalented artist who manages her two persona of musician and actress with ease and is set to release more singles this year.