Shruti Haasan’s message for World Mental Health Day

Shruti Haasan shared a heartfelt message on her social media in recognition of World Mental Health Day, emphasizing the importance of addressing mental health openly. Shruti began by reaffirming her commitment to mental health awareness, saying, “I always begin by saying, let’s talk about it.” Her message encouraged conversations around mental health, underscoring the importance of breaking the silence.



In her candid video, Shruti reminded her followers that it’s okay to not feel okay at times, noting, “Our vulnerabilities ultimately become our strengths.” She acknowledged the stigma that still exists around mental health but remained optimistic, saying, “There is change, though it’s not happening as quickly as we would hope. But that’s okay because any change is good.” Shruti stressed the value of acknowledging mental health struggles instead of avoiding them, referring to this openness as a “superpower.”



Shruti concluded her message with a powerful call to action: be empathetic and check in on your loved ones. “It’s extremely important to be sensitive to other people’s struggles and not dismiss them,” she said, urging her audience to ask their friends, partners, family members, “Are you okay?” Her message was a compassionate reminder of the need for connection and understanding, particularly on this important day.

