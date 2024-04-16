Shriya Pilgaonkar's iconic performances that we loved

8 years ago, Indian entertainment was blessed with another powerful actor who has changed the course of female representation with her performances. Not only did Shriya Pilgaonkar light up the screens as 'Neha' opposite SRK , the biggest star of the millennium but made an entire generation her 'Fan!' Here are the top performances by Shriya that have etched the 'iconic' status:





Sweety Gupta from 'Mirzapur:'

If there's one fictional character that managed to capture millions of hearts, it's Sweety Gupta from the mega-hit web show 'Mirzapur.' Her debut show on OTT broke records and Sweety Gupta made way into our hearts with her gorgeous smile and spunky performance . Shriya’s most popular character that put her on the map .





Kashaf Quaze from 'Guilty Minds:'

Shriya Pilgaonkar's beautiful portrayal of Kashaf Quaze instinctively engaged the audiences! Shriya lived and breathed Kashaf wherein every nuance of Kashaf's character arc as the idealist lawyer from Delhi was beautifully portrayed . Shriya won immense adulation and awards for her performance, from critics and the audience .





Madhu from 'Taaza Khabar:'

An absolute look transformation in her portrayal of a sex worker in Taaza Khabar, the versatile actress not only challenged the stereotypical, on-screen representation of sex workers but also mesmerised the audiences with her charm and comic Timing in the much-acclaimed series with a more humane approach .





Radha Bhargava from 'The Broken News:'

Shriya manages to break the moulds each time with her portrayals! In 'The Broken News,' Shriya's Radha Bhargava exudes confidence and ambition of a journalist caught on the perils of taking on a corrupt political system! Shriya's superbly layered portrayal of Radha in the feculent waters of TRP-driven farce of Indian journalism leaves you simply stunned owing to her brilliant range of craft.





Nirmala from 'Dry Day:'

A charming and enigmatic performance as Nirmala , it was so refreshing to see Shriya in a commercial film where she dances on screen in a Holi song that got everyone on their feet .





Divya from 'Crackdown:'

Shriya Pilgaonkar aces it all as a double agent in the critically acclaimed series, 'Crackdown.' Not only her acting , but we got to see her action chops in this one !





Considered as the reigning queen of OTT, Shriya Pilgaonkar also has international work to her credit and has an exciting line up of films and shows ahead. She will also be seen in the series The Broken News Season 2 and Taaza Khabar 2 .