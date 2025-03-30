Shreyas Talpade booked in multi-crore chit fund scam

The Jammu and Kashmir police registered a fraud case against Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade and 14 others for allegedly duping villagers through a chit fund scheme. The accused were allegedly running a company named ‘The Loni Urban Multistate Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society Limited’. Agents of this company reportedly promised villagers that their investments would be doubled in a short span of time.

Hundreds of people reportedly deposited crores in the scheme, and one day, the company shut its operations at Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh and fled with the money. A case has been registered at the Srinagar police station, and an investigation is underway.

‘Baseless’

Actor Shreyas Talpade’s team has issued an official statement that strongly denied the reports, labelling the actor’s involvement in any fraud or misconduct as “entirely false and baseless.” The team’s statement read, “It is deeply unfortunate that in today’s world, a person’s hard-earned reputation appears to be vulnerable to undue tarnishment by unfounded rumours. Recent reports alleging Mr. Shreyas Talpade’s involvement in fraud or misconduct are completely false, baseless and devoid of any merit whatsoever. As a public figure, Mr. Talpade, like many other celebrities, is frequently invited to various corporate and annual events, which he attends as and when possible.”



