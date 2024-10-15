Shraddha Kapoor goes public about her relationship

Bollywood keeper of the gendered space Shraddha Kapoor was also one of the viewers who confessed to being in a relationship, though the name of the man who stole her heart remained a mystery. Meanwhile, talking to Cosmopolitan as a straight Singh actor, the star from an over reported drama film about her romance with a girl, Stree 2’s Farhan Akhtar’s wife, allowed to discuss work matters.Considering the answer to this question, Shraddha said, “I suppose you will have to call in my partner for this one; you will have to tell him to be brutally straightforward,” she smiled. "But I do believe that I have some traits of a Pisces which include: the fairy tale love. You know the one where you think that as long as I have you, I do not need anybody else. Of course, I also understand that there are realistic aspects in such relationships.”Kapoor further shared some of the mundane things she enjoys with him. “I really enjoy his company whether we are watching a movie or going out for dinner or traveling. That’s one thing, I am a person who likes doing things with people or even doing nothing but being around the other person without doing anything.”Besides love life, Shraddha also mentioned that it’s equally important to keep a close contact with her friends and family. “Even with my school friends, if we do not talk for some time, I feel low. Yesterday we had lunch as a family and it was such a great experience and refreshing. I feel that way about my relationships as well,” she explained.When it comes to the matter of marriage, and understanding how she views them, Shraddha seemed to take an even-handed view. “It’s not so much about believing in marriage or not, it’s more about being with the right person. If a person is ready and wishes to change that or to marry anyone who is indeed committed to one person, then that is very good. If not, that's fine too. It is about what suits you best.” As much as Shraddha has not revealed any details about her partner, there have been allegations connecting her to the screenwriter Rahul Mody.However, neither Shraddha nor Rahul has accepted these allegations. Actor Shraddha Kapoor provides an intellectual viewpoint regarding love and companionship that is both romantic and practical, which I believe keeps her well-grounded even on-screen and off-screen.