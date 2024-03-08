Shahid Kapoor replaces Salman Khan? Details inside

Salman Khan, renowned for his Hindi debut in "Maine Pyar Kiya" under the direction of Sooraj Barjatya, has a storied history of success with the acclaimed filmmaker. Their collaboration has yielded numerous blockbusters in the past, and the duo was poised to reunite for another project.However, upon receiving the script for Sooraj Barjatya's latest venture, "Prem Ki Shaadi," Salman Khan expressed reservations about portraying a young groom at his current age. Consequently, he made the decision to withdraw from the film.In a surprising turn of events, Sooraj Barjatya has now turned to Shahid Kapoor to helm the lead role in the film. Shahid Kapoor has enthusiastically accepted the offer, and certain adjustments are being made to tailor the script to suit his persona. Production is set to commence shortly.Salman Khan's departure from the project marks a rare occurrence, given his longstanding collaboration with Sooraj Barjatya. Nevertheless, Shahid Kapoor's involvement has injected fresh momentum into the film, signaling a new chapter in his career. Stay tuned for further updates on this development.