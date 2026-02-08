Veteran Nepali Actor Sunil Thapa Dies At 68

New Delhi : Veteran Nepalese actor Sunil Thapa, who featured in the hit series "The Family Man" and "Mary Kom", has passed away at the age of 68.According to Nepalese newspaper The Kathmandu Post, Thapa was rushed to Norvic Hospital in Thapathali in capital Kathmandu after he was found unconscious at his apartment in Shankhamul.

He died during treatment with doctors suspecting cardiac arrest as the cause.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who starred alongside Thapa in 2014's biographical drama "Mary Kom", posted a tribute for the actor on Instagram, saying Thapa was a mentor who supported her during a difficult period in her life.

"You will always be my Coach Sir. You kept me together when I had just lost my dad. You loved me and helped me through many tough days without even realizing. Your warm hugs and your laugh will always be part of my memories.

"Gone too young but never forgotten. Thank you for your kindness at a time that I was broken. Rest in peace Sunil Thapa. My condolences and prayers are with the family and loved ones," she wrote alongside a video clip from the movie.

In the movie, based on the life of boxer Mary Kom, Thapa essayed the role of her coach Narjit Singh and his performance earned him a Filmfare nomination. The movie featured Chopra Jonas as Mary Kom.

More recently, he played a pivotal role in the third season of filmmaker duo Raj and DK's series "The Family Man", headlined by Manoj Bajpayee.

In a post on his Instagram Stories, Bajpayee wrote, "It's so so sad. God bless your soul sir. My third season 'The Family Man' memories will live forever because of you."

In a career spanning many decades, Thapa appeared in more than 300 Nepali films and was widely known for portraying antagonistic roles.

He became a household name after his performance as 'Rate Kaila' in the film "Chino", a role that established him as one of the industry's most sought-after villains.

His notable Nepali films include "Gorkha Paltan", "Shikari", "Shikari 2", "Papi Manche", "Papi Manche 2", "Aljhechha Kyare Pachhauri", "Dewar Babu" and "Karma Yodda", among others. His most recent screen appearance was in the Nepali film "Eklo".

Thapa's career extended beyond Nepal as he featured in many Bollywood as well as Tamil and Bhojpuri films.

He made his Bollywood debut with 1981's "Ek Duuje Ke Liye", starring Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri.

He later appeared in several Hindi films including "Manav Hatya", "Aaj Ki Awaaz", "Manu The Grey", "Albela" and "Naseebwala".