Anupam Kher hails Prabhas for his humility

Panaji: During an interactive session at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), underway from November 20 to 28 in Panaji, Goa, veteran actor Anupam Kher showered praises on Prabhas while speaking to scribes.

He said, “Prabhas may be one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema today, but his humility truly sets him apart,” adding, “He greets everyone with the same warmth and never lets fame affect his behavior. That’s the mark of a great person, not just a great actor.”

Prabhas’ fans are thrilled with Anupam Kher’s comments, which are now going viral on social media.

Currently, Prabhas is busy with multiple projects including The Raja Saab, Fauji, Spirit, and sequels to the hit films Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar. The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, is slated for release on January 9, 2025.

Anupam Kher, meanwhile, has appeared in Telugu films like Tiger Nageshwar Rao and will be seen in a key role in the upcoming period saga The India House.