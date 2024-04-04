Sanya Malhotra shares sneak-peek of her Thailand vacation

Actress Sanya Malhotra recently went on a vacation to unwind herself after a hectic work schedule. The actress was in Thailand, and recently, she took to her social media handles to share glimpses of her vacation. Sanya shared a couple of pictures. While in one picture she was seen enjoying a perfect sunset in a brown bikini, she was also seen getting indulged in Thai boxing, famously called Mauy Thai. The video sure took her fans back to Sanya’s days in Dangal. Looking at her form and precision, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actress is fit for yet another actioner.





As soon as she shared pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heap of praises. Many of her fans called her “flawless”, while others praised her for her acting skills.





Sanya became an actress to look up to with her back-to-back award-winning performances in 2023. While 'Jawan' became a blockbuster at the box office, she received the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke award for ‘Kathal’. Now, the actress is gearing up for the release of ‘Mrs’, helmed by Arati Kadav. Recently, the film was showcased at the esteemed Hawaii International Film Festival 2024!