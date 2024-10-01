SRK Wants to act in Movie like Animal?

As the awards were being given out, Shah Rukh Khan took the headlines when, after being handed the trophy, he turned to Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the audience. SRK in funny banter said that Vanga should help him fulfill a dream of featuring in a South film i.e. the superhit Pushpa The Rise. The request made the fans happy, giving a glimmer of hope that the actor who featured in Animal and Kabir Singh might work with the Bollywood star.In the ranks of his appreciation, Shah Rukh Khan humbly extended his gratitude to those also in the race including; Vikrant Massey, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal with commendation on their roles. “I got an edge because people were happy that I worked after so long,” Khan noted cheekily in regard to Jawaan, which marked his comeback after a long hiatus.During an emotional moment , SRK appreciated Gauri Khan for always being by his side in times of crisis. For example, he jokingly articulated, “She may be the only wife who is actually spending more money on her husband than the other way round,” in reference to how they bore the cost of Jawaan including its controversies and making of the little Aryan Khan who is often much-talked-about on the internet.Shah Rukh Khan with Vicky Kaushal set the stage on fire as the duo lip-synched to Allu Arjun’s superhit walk from the movie Pushpa: The Rise which went viral. They left the audience fully entertained as the two sensations on stage put up a blistering dance performance to the blockbuster song “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava” of the movie.The IIFA Awards 2024 was great, not only for the prestige and celebratory aspects of the event, but also served as an exhilarating reminder of the progressions being made in the relationship between Bollywood and South Indian cinema, leaving the viewers on the edge of their seats.