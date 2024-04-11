Dabangg to Kisi Ka Bhai: Salman's Biggest EID Blockbusters

Salman Khan is one of those Bollywood actors who never need an introduction. While he always makes sure that he releases a film every EID, as a gift to his fans, it is to be noted that this time, the actor did not announce or release any new films. Salman Khan's last film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan received negative reviews but good collections. This film was a remake of the Telugu film Kaatamarayudu of Pawan Kalyan.Well, if you have missed Salman Khan this EID in the theaters, we can't help but wait for him to come back with a solid script and story. Meanwhile, here is the list of Salman's films, his biggest EID blockbusters of Bollywood.2010: #Dabangg ₹ 14.50 cr2011: #Bodyguard ₹ 21.60 cr2012: #EkThaTiger ₹ 32.93 cr2014: #Kick ₹ 26.40 cr2015: #BajrangiBhaijaan ₹ 27.25 cr2016: #Sultan ₹ 36.54 cr2017: #Tubelight ₹ 21.15 cr2018: #Race3 ₹ 29.17 cr2019: #Bharat ₹ 42.30 cr2023: #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan: ₹ 15.81 cr