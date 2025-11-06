Salman Khan Has A Cameo In Ritesh Deshmukh’s ‘Raja Shivaji’

Salman Khan, who is currently shooting for Apoorva Lakhia’s war drama The Battle Of Galwan, will take a day off later this week to shoot a very special cameo for Riteish Deshmukh’s historical epic Raja Shivaji.

Salman will play Jeeva Mahala, one of Shivaji Maharaj’s most loyal, brave and trusted aides.

“All Ritesh had to do was ask. Salman immediately agreed,” said a source in the know.

This is not the first time that Salman is making a special appearance in Ritesh Deshmukh’s cinema — he had earlier appeared in Marathi films Lai Bhaari and Ved.