Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcome their first child

Beloved Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have joyously welcomed their first baby girl on July 16th 2024. As per a joint statement released by them “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings.”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the set of Fukrey movie which became popular because it gained affection from fans both on screen and off screen. In September 2022, they had an eco-friendly wedding ceremony before tying the knot in Lucknow two days later (October 4th).

Before, the couple had announced their pregnancy in an endearing post by saying, “1+1=3”, while expressing their joy with the words, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”

The actors recently participated in a maternity photoshoot giving them memories to cherish before they gave birth to their daughter.

Together with this new member of their family, Richa and Ali begin their thrilling phase amidst endless love and encouragement from both families and well-wishers.