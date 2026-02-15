Raveena Tandon Calls Lord Shiva ‘All-Loving’

Raveena Tandon opened up about her devotion to Lord Shiva, describing him as an “all-loving, all-forgiving, universal entity,” as she shared her thoughts on Mahashivratri and the profound spiritual influence he has had on her life.

Speaking to the media, the actor said that Shiva’s bhakti feels liberating because it comes without rigid rules or restrictions. “He doesn’t enforce any laws or boundaries. He is omnipresent,” she said, adding that this unconditional acceptance is what draws her towards him.

Raveena spoke about Shiva’s compassion for all living beings, especially animals. Referring to him as Pashupatinath, she said this aspect makes her value him even more. She pointed out that Nandi is always by his side, Kaalbhairav is depicted with dogs, and even the ancient Indus Valley seal of Pashupatinath shows him seated in a yogic posture, surrounded by animals — a symbol she finds deeply enduring.

She also revealed that her children’s names have spiritual links to Lord Shiva. “Rasha’s actual name in her kundli is Vishakha, and Ranbir’s name includes Vardhan, which relates to Lord Shiva for me. Mahadev has always made me feel his presence — in happiness, laughter, struggles, and the toughest moments,” she shared.

The actor said she usually visits Kashi for Mahashivratri and that the last two years she and her daughter Rasha were there together. This year, she plans to celebrate at the Isha Foundation at Sadhguru’s ashram, which she described as a vibrant celebration of music, dance, and life.

Raveena also spoke emotionally about completing her 12 Jyotirlinga pilgrimage. She began the journey at Kashi Vishwanath on February 17, 2023 — her late father Ravi Tandon’s birthday — after losing him in 2022. Carrying a small portion of his ashes to immerse in the Ganga, she completed all 12 Jyotirlingas within a year, concluding the pilgrimage on Mahashivratri 2024.

Calling it a deeply personal promise fulfilled, Raveena said the journey was something she owed to her father and described it as a special and emotional experience for her entire family.



