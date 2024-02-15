Naruto is Rashimka Mandanna's Favourite Anime?

Mumbai: Crunchyroll is excited to announce that the renowned Indian actress and passionate anime enthusiast, Rashmika Mandanna, will be a special guest at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. This prestigious event, dedicated to celebrating the exceptional craft and artistry of Japanese animation, is scheduled to take place on March 2, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan.



Rashmika Mandanna, known for her outstanding performances in the Indian film industry, will be presenting one of the awards over the course of the night to celebrate the anime series, film, and voice actors that have captivated fans over the last year.



In a statement, Rashmika Mandanna expressed her excitement, saying, "I am absolutely thrilled and honored to be a part of the eighth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo. As an anime enthusiast, this is a dream come true for me. Japanese animation has had a profound impact on my life, and I can't wait to celebrate and recognize the incredible talent behind these remarkable creations. See you all on March 2nd, 2024, for what promises to be an unforgettable evening!"



The Crunchyroll Anime Awards have become a highly anticipated annual event, showcasing the best in anime from the previous year. This year's awards ceremony will feature various categories, including Best Animation, Best Director, Best Character Design, and many more. It serves as a platform to honor the creativity, dedication, and innovation that define the anime industry.



Fans of both Rashmika Mandanna and anime can look forward to an unforgettable night of celebration, surprises, and the recognition of outstanding talent at the eighth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards.