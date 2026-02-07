Rashmika Mandanna Gets Busier In Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna continues to balance her career across Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil cinema, steadily expanding her footprint beyond regional boundaries. The actress has recently wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming Bollywood film Cocktail 2, co-starring Shahid Kapoor. The film is expected to hit theatres soon.

Even before Cocktail 2 releases, Rashmika has reportedly signed another Hindi project, once again opposite Shahid Kapoor. The yet-untitled romantic entertainer will be directed by Badhaai Ho and Maidaan filmmaker Amit Ravindernath Sharma. According to reports, both Shahid and Rashmika have officially come on board for the project, which will be jointly produced by Jio Studios and The Vermilion World. The film’s shoot is scheduled to begin in the second half of this year.

On the Telugu front, Rashmika has recently joined the sets of the much-anticipated Allu Arjun–Atlee project. She has already worked with Allu Arjun in the Pushpa franchise and delivered popular films like Geeta Govindam with Vijay Deverakonda. She is also reuniting with Vijay Deverakonda for the action film Ranabaali. In addition, she has done female-centric film The Girlfriend and will be seen in a challenging, author-backed role in Mysaa, where she plays a performance-driven character.

Commenting on the growing preference for Bollywood among South actresses, director Kona Venkat says, “Hindi movies always have better reach and popularity across the world compared to regional films. The Hindi-speaking audience is much larger, so Telugu actresses appearing in Hindi films can significantly expand their fan base. This also helps them secure major brand endorsements, which today often pay more than acting fees.” As she said, Telugu actresses Sreeleela, Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi are also exploring Bollywood with varied roles. "That's the best thing they are doing,' he concludes.