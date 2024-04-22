Ranveer Singh Takes Legal Action Against Deepfake Video

In a concerning turn of events, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has fallen victim to the rising threat of deepfake technology. The actor recently complained with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police after an AI-generated video featuring him went viral, sparking widespread concern.





The deepfake video in question portrayed Singh voicing political views while endorsing a particular party, allegedly stemming from footage of the actor's recent visit to Varanasi. Utilizing AI technology, the video manipulated Singh's voice and image to create a convincing but entirely fabricated scenario.





In response to the incident, Singh's official spokesperson confirmed that the actor had filed a police complaint, resulting in the lodging of an FIR for further investigation by the Cyber Crime Cell. The spokesperson issued a statement asserting, "Yes, we have filed the police complaint, and an FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Mr. Ranveer Singh."





Before taking legal action, Singh had also taken to social media to caution his followers about the dangers of deepfake videos. In a post on X, he urged vigilance, writing, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn" (Beware of deepfake, friends).