Rani Mukerji opens up about personal struggles

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji recently revealed her heartache over the inability to give her daughter Adira a sibling. In a candid interview, she spoke about the 'traumatic' miscarriage she experienced during the pandemic, losing her second baby five months into her pregnancy.





Speaking to Galatta Plus, Rani shared that she and her producer-husband, Aditya Chopra, had hoped to expand their family just a year after welcoming their first child, Adira. However, after seven years of trying, Rani became pregnant but tragically lost the baby. Describing this period as 'difficult and testing,' she expressed, "I tried for a second baby for almost seven years. My daughter is eight years old now, and when she was one or one-and-a-half, I tried for my second, and I kept trying, and I finally got pregnant and then I lost the baby. Obviously, it was a very, very testing time for me."





At 46 years old, Rani acknowledged that her age makes it unlikely for her to conceive again. She lamented the pain of being unable to provide a sibling for her daughter, expressing, "It is traumatic for me that I can’t give a sibling to my daughter, and it really pains me."





Despite her sorrow, Rani expressed gratitude for having Adira in her life, calling her a 'miracle child.' She affirmed, "But we have to always be grateful for what we have. For me, Adira is my miracle child, and I’m really happy I have her. I’m working on that, and I’m telling myself that yes, Adira is enough.”





Rani first shared about her miscarriage at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, revealing that she had kept it private initially to avoid it being perceived as a promotional tactic for her film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.