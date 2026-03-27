Ramayana Glimpse of Rama to Drop on Hanuman Jayanti

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 2nd, Namit Malhotra, producer of upcoming cultural epic ‘Ramayana’ has announced to release a glimpse of 'Rama' on the occasion.

Many fans were anticipating a glimpse or a surpise announcement on the occasion of Ram Navami today, on 27th March, however, reports indicate that the makers have decided to go ahead with their hanuman Jayanti plan.



Shubh Rama Navami 🏹



Thank you for your faith and patience.

On 2nd April, Hanuman Jayanti, we take the first step together.#RamayanaByNamitMalhotra

In cinemas, globally- Diwali 2026 & 2027. pic.twitter.com/BUTER2JZkw — Namit Malhotra (@malhotra_namit) March 27, 2026



Malhotra was supposed to hold large-scale event at India Gate to introduce the cast and team of the movie, which was later postponed due to ongoing global tensions. The event was scheduled for Ram Navami on March 26, 2026, and was expected to bring together prominent names from politics, entertainment and sports. There were also reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might attend the event, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah was said to have confirmed his presence. The film ‘Ramayana’ stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash , Sunny Deol in leading roles. The scale of the film might make it the most expensive film in Indian cinema. With a budget of ₹4,000 crore ($500 million), this film is India's most expensive film production. The movie is directed by Nitish Tiwari, and is going to be released this year on Diwali.



This Article is Written By Satvik AVP, an Intern at Deccan Chronicle.