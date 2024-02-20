Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding Celebration Pics

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are preparing to exchange vows on February 21 in Goa, marking the beginning of their new journey together. After hosting their inaugural pre-wedding function in Mumbai, glimpses from their upcoming nuptials have surfaced online, unveiling the charming details of their wedding venue.Fresh snapshots from the wedding locale unveil an elegant signboard adorned with flowers, extending a warm welcome from both the Bhagnani and Singh families to the guests. Additionally, a coconut bearing the initials "RP," symbolizing the union of Rakul and Jackky, hints at the personalized touches awaiting attendees, possibly in the form of signature beverages.The couple embarked on their journey to Goa on Saturday, preceded by a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple for blessings. Notable personalities such as Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Esha Deol, and Bhumi Pednekar have also been spotted arriving in Goa, underscoring the grandeur of the impending celebration. Scheduled for February 21, the eco-conscious wedding will feature digital invitations and eschew traditional fireworks.Amidst wedding preparations, Jackky Bhagnani anticipates the release of his upcoming production, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan." Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film boasts a star-studded ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, slated to grace theaters on Eid 2024. Adding to the anticipation, the title track of the film was unveiled today, heightening excitement among audiences.Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh gears up for her next cinematic outing in "Indian 2," alongside the venerable Kamal Haasan. The film, which also features Bobby Sinha and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles, promises to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and stellar performances.