My Goal is to Just Keep Working, Says Rajeev Siddhartha

In conversation with Bollywood actor Rajeev Siddhartha. In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, the actor expresses his gratitude for his passion for films and the learning process.

You have had notable roles in projects like ‘Ashram’ and ‘Jolly LLB’. How do you approach character development, and what draws you to a particular script or role?

I am just very grateful that since the beginning of my career, be it on stage or on screen, I have had the good fortune of getting to play very different types of characters. And I think it was always my dream as an actor to basically portray all kinds of roles. In fact, the two roles in Ashram and Jolly LLB, are poles apart. And I have just been lucky that there are so many other instances where you can see what shades I am capable of showing as an actor. I get excited when the script is great, the character is great, and the director attached has a good sensibility. Because then you know the foundation is a strong one.

















What are your long-term goals in the film industry, and are there any specific genres or roles you are eager to explore in the future?

There is no long-term goal as such because life has taught me that God has other plans for you. And so therefore those plans of His are best for your growth. So I pray that I continue to work on great parts and with lovely directors and a good team because that matters a lot. I would love to get an opportunity to portray several parts. But like I said the main long-term goal is just to keep working consistently and with a good team.

Having worked in both television and film, how do you find the two mediums differ in terms of storytelling and acting requirements?

I have not done conventional TV. I have only done Anil Kapoor’s 24, which was almost like a film set. But I do know that there are sometimes several different work environments, depending on the kind of project you are working on. So, sometimes you get less time to plan and portray your character. But the end result for me is the same. I just want to do an honest portrayal of the part, be it in any medium. That’s the crux of playing a part.

Your next film, ‘Love Sitara’, seems to explore complex relationships. Can you share insights into your character and what audiences can expect from the story?

Love Sitara is a very special film. From the writing till the making process, it just makes you believe in destiny. I am just glad that people are loving the film and it has been fantastic. I have played a chef in the film for which I trained at a cafe and learnt all the basic skills of cutting chopping and plating and I was also the proxy head chef there. If you have to be a chef, there has to be body language and you need to have the confidence of creating dishes and the training was helpful. The film is all about love, betrayal, family dynamic and acceptance. I feel everybody will relate to the characters in the film.

















You have shared screen space with accomplished actors like Bobby Deol and Arshad Warsi. Who have been your most significant influences or learning experiences in the industry?

Both of them are fantastic human beings. With Bobby sir, I had an interaction in Ashram and he is a lovely empathetic human being. His acting skills are on point and I am glad that he came back with a bang. And with Arshad Sir, it’s a very sweet story. I did a small role in Jolly LLB. We had a premiere followed by a party. Arshad sir said that just stay strong, you have something special in you and it was so generous of him. I was so grateful to him as it was my beginning days and coming from such a great personality, made my day.

Can you discuss your process for preparing for a role, especially when playing complex or nuanced characters?

There is no set process per se for different characters, because sometimes you can get one aspect of the character and then the entire character just emerges in front of you. So a lot of conscious hard work goes in.

How do you handle rejection or criticism in the industry?

There's a very great line in the play I'm doing, which is by Rumi and one of the characters quotes Rumi and says, you know, keep breaking your heart till it opens. So I feel that rejection and criticism is tough in the beginning. But then if you can see criticism and failure for what they are and not make a story about it, it helps you as an actor by breaking your ego. You can be a better human being and an actor and eventually there will be a stage where you will take criticism where you can decide that it's constructive or malicious. If it's malicious, leave it there. But to get to that stage, it's a lot of tears and heartbreak. But I think it all adds up to help you.

Are there any directors or actors you want to collaborate with in the future?

I do have a long list of people to work with but I want to work again with Vandana and Prakash sir. It was such a great learning experience.

How do you see your role in ‘Honeymoon Photographer’ differing from your previous work?

It was a collaborative process right from our workshop till the end of shooting. It’s a family drama and just the interaction between the other members of the cast. It was a collaborative set. And with our director it was such an involved and demanding chapter, we were always on our toes and overall it was an enriching part.