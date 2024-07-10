Rajat Kapoor's Kadakh Set for Release on Open Theatre on July 26

Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Rajat Kapoor’s directorial Kadakh is a black comic thriller which is set to release on 26th July on Open Theatre.





The movie stars Rajat Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Mansi Multani, Shruti Seth, Kalki Koechlin, Chandrachoor Rai, Cyrus Sahukar, Tara Sharma Saluja, Palomi Ghosh, Manoj Pahwa, Sagar Deshmukh, and Nupur Asthana. "Kadakh" delves into the story of a couple's secrets and how things go dramatically ugly in an attempt to mask them.





Known for his directions in projects like Mithya, Ragho Romeo and Aankhon Dekhi, Kadakh is also one of his standout work. Talking about the film releasing on Open Theatre, he shares, “Platforms like Open Theatre are a wonderful idea, and a much-needed breath of fresh air for independent cinema. Whoever conceived this concept deserves a round of applause. For a certain kind of cinema, distribution remains the biggest hurdle between the filmmaker's vision and the audience's eyes. Securing funding is, of course, the primary obstacle. But many filmmakers persevere, pouring their hearts and souls into creating their personal stories despite the challenges. And then what? Often, heartbreak.”





“Even an award-winning film that makes the festival rounds can struggle to find a distributor, leaving the project languishing on the shelf. This is where platforms like Open Theatre come in. If successful, and I fervently hope it is, Open Theatre could become the key to unlocking a direct path between independent filmmakers and their target audiences. This platform has the potential to revolutionize the way independent cinema reaches the viewers it was created for,” Kapoor adds.





Reflecting on what makes Kadakh a must watch, he says, “This film is a true indie in every sense of the word. Made on a shoestring budget, it pulsates with a raw belief in the world it creates and the ideas it explores. But don't be fooled by its humble beginnings – this is a refreshingly crisp (or "kadak," as they say) entertainer. Imagine a party you're invited to – one that takes a hilariously disastrous turn. As an audience member, you'll find yourself right in the thick of it, and loving every chaotic minute.”