Radhika Apte spotted with a baby bump; fans congratulate on her new beginnings

"Ah! Congrats on the premiere and your pregnancy! You are magnificent on the red carpet." wrote one fan.Gushing, another fan questioned, "Beautiful. Congratulations Mumma Midnight too!" Radhika and Benedict got married in a private ceremony in the year 2012 and have been quite reserved for a couple of years now, and are based in London.The couple first met in 2011 when Radhika was in London on a contemporary dance sabbatical and after a short courtship, the couple tied the knot in 2011 and celebrated the marriage officially in 2013.In the case of Apte, she has been working lately on different projects. Radhika recently appeared in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. She also stars in Akka, a vengeance saga directed by Dhanraj Shetty.As for the film Sister Midnight, which premiered previously at the Cannes Film Festival, Radhika plays the lead role in this 'genre-bending comedy' which is about a woman who is recently married and has to deal with her 'strange, primal nature'. The film, which has been widely anticipated, created additional interest in her appearance at the event.