AA Films Bets Big on Pan-India Films

Indian Film Distributor Anil Thadani's AA Films is set to create a historic year in distribution by acquiring the rights to all the biggest upcoming Pan-India films. This impressive lineup includes Prabhas's Kalki in May, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 in August, NTR'S Devara in October and Ram Charan's Game Changer in November.

He stated, "These four Indian films are poised to make history. Backed by massive budgets, they're tailor-made for the big screen experience, starring superstars and helmed by industry's most celebrated directors and producers. Each film has the potential to break new ground with its scale and ambition, offering something truly unique for audiences. With the potential for record-breaking box office success, these cinematic spectacles promise to be milestones in Indian filmmaking."Thadani, known for his distribution prowess with blockbusters like Baahubali, KGF, and Kantara, has established AA Films as a major player in the Pan-India film market. This strategic move to acquire these highly-anticipated films further solidifies their position.Previously, AA Films has successfully distributed Hindi versions of Telugu and Kannada films, including the iconic Baahubali franchise, KGF chapters, and the recent phenomenon Kantara and Hanuman. They've also distributed Bollywood hits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), The Dirty Picture, and Agneepath to name a few.With Pushpa 2, Kalki, Devara, and Game Changer on the roster, AA Films is poised for a record-breaking year, bringing the biggest stars and stories of Indian cinema to audiences across the country.